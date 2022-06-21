Melvin Gordon vs. the Denver media

Melvin Gordon made his first appearance for the media this past week. Usually, the appearance wouldn’t have been that newsworthy, but this was actually Gordon’s first day at Broncos camp after choosing to skip voluntary OTAs. You’d think with a new head coach, a new superstar quarterback, and a new playbook to learn, that players would really try to attend camp as much as they could.

Gordon chose to do his workouts somewhere else.

“I don’t go to OTAs,” Gordon said after the team’s first mandatory camp practice. “I wasn’t really pressed.”

Some Broncos fans were left skeptical of his decision, but didn’t pay too much attention to it. However, one Denver media member actually decided to directly call Gordon out.

Sean Keeler of the Denver Post started off his piece with a scathing title. “If Russell Wilson is serious about changing culture of Broncos organization, he can start with Melvin Gordon.” Keeler was also very quick to label Gordon as “selfish.”

It did not take long for the piece to reach Gordon, who was now obviously very pressed.

Lmfaoooo go ask my teammates if I'm selfish gang !!!! I hate y'all folks I really do. And I mean that so much when I say it — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) June 14, 2022

So, Gordon is obviously not very happy with the media right now. Keeler throwing around the word “selfish” isn’t entirely necessary, and Gordon openly expressing how much he hates the media that covers him isn’t ideal either. Both Keeler and Gordon shouldn’t be lauded here.

Gordon has been made away of the media chatter of the potential running back battle brewing between him and Javonte Williams. Many fans assume that based on last year’s performance, Williams will be the de facto starter. But Gordon said he will not just “lay down” in the battle for starting running back.

On god I can't wait to get back on that podium to talk !!! Omg I can't wait. Give y'all something to write about I promise — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) June 15, 2022

It seems that Gordon has a lot on his plate at the moment, and the comments from the media really seemed to tip him over the edge.

We are still months away from the beginning of the season, and there is really no reason to be stirring up unnecessary drama. The media will always be the media, and there is nothing Gordon can do to change that. We are nearing the start of training camp, so it’s probably best for Gordon to put those blinders on and focus on the season ahead.

Poll Who do you think should win the starting running back job? Javonte Williams

Melvin Gordon vote view results 78% Javonte Williams (160 votes)

21% Melvin Gordon (45 votes) 205 votes total Vote Now

