Broncos roster review: Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb

The Denver Broncos have been looking for 3 years for Bradley Chubb to regain his rookie form. He stormed onto the scene with 12 sacks then and has been fighting ever since to get back his mojo.

#55 Bradley Chubb

Position: OLB

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight: 275

Age: 25

Experience: 5th year

College: North Carolina State

Chubb’s output last season was lackluster as he fought his ankle injury for most of the season. He spent 8 weeks on IR and never really looked like he was back in form. Honestly, after an injured ACL and this significant and nagging ankle injury, the question exists as to whether he’s ever going to be able to stay healthy.

When he is healthy, he’s an absolute beast. He’s shown an excellent array of pass rush moves, power, and speed to get to the QB. He’s excellent at setting the edge in the run game and is a guy you want on the field as much as possible.

How he fits with the Broncos

If he’s able to really have recovered this offseason we’ll see a guy that is a nightmare to leave singled up on the right edge. With Von Miller pulling double-teams in Chubb’s rookie season, Chubb was explosive in making opponents pay and that’s what we will be looking for this year. He’s got the elite size, strength, and technique that you want in a NFL pass rusher. He’s easily a day-1 starter and hopefully can lead the charge in getting the Broncos pass rush back online.

Final Word

The Broncos showed dedication to Chubb by exercising his 5th year option and if we’re being real, this is his chance to show George Paton and the Broncos that he’s over the hump on the injury front. Make no mistake that this is the key to his future with the team. While bad luck is a thing, durability is as well and Chubb needs to be healthy for every game this season if he wants to extend his future in the NFL.