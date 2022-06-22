Ejiro Evero needs to field a sound defense for the Broncos to have success in 2022

The Broncos are surely going to take a step forward in offensive firepower this season, but the key to them returning to the postseason for the first time in years and years is going to be the stoutness of the defense under Ejiro Evero.

He’s a huge question mark for the Broncos, given that he (like most of our new coaches) has never done his current job in the NFL.

What I like about his resume:

He’s worked with defensive coordinators that I have nothing but respect for in Vic Fangio, Dom Capers, and of course Wade Phillips

He’s got 13 years of experience coaching in the league

He’s seen multiple versions of the 3-4 and the 4-3 ran

What worries about this new coach:

His credibility with the players will need to be earned

We don’t know how well he will handle in-game adjustments

The Broncos have not been successful in the past few years, but they have had excellent defensive coaching and coordination. Vic Fangio may not have been a good fit as head coach, but he was making chicken salad out of what he had to work with in his last two years.

Evero doesn’t need to be Vic Fangio, but the hope is he is able to lead a sound enough defense that allows Russ to cook. Teams are going to test this defense early and often.

Broncos News

Sacco Sez: The offseason's odd jobs for Broncos back in the day

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the other careers some Broncos had outside of football.

Mile High Morning: How favorable is the Broncos’ situation for new head coach Nathaniel Hackett?

"Denver has the potential to make a worst-to-first leap in the AFC West standings," Bucky Brooks wrote.

Other NFL News

Dynasties of Heartbreak 6-10: Raiders of the Lost Titles | Football Outsiders

Our penultimate Heartbreak Dynasty countdown sees the Raiders trying to Just Win, Baby; the Dolphins taking a trip to Woodstrock; and the Giants becoming the Greatest Losers who Ever Played.

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he committed sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Pittsburgh Steelers sign DT Larry Ogunjobi to one-year deal

Free-agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has signed a one-year contract with the Steelers.

Retired QB Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon's NFL coverage as studio analyst

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who announced his retirement earlier this month, is joining Amazon Prime Video's NFL coverage as a studio analyst.

Browns Could Pursue Another Quarterback Trade Moving Forward, per Report - Sports Illustrated

With a potential suspension for Deshaun Watson looming, there are other quarterbacks Cleveland could pursue.

Russell Wilson ‘Pushed Hard’ for Staff Change After 2020, per Report - Sports Illustrated

Wilson had apparently “grown tired of Schotty from a play calling perspective and wanted something fresh.”

Dan Snyder’s Latest Act of Cowardice Shows His True Colors - Sports Illustrated

The Commanders owner’s “logic” for declining an invitation to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee doesn’t check out.