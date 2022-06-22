Broncos roster review: Quarterback Brett Rypien

Brett Rypien has had his moments in the past couple of years being a big hope for our fan base due to injuries and a pile of hot garbage ahead of him on the roster. His play in spot duty has been decent, but underwhelming.

#4 Brett Rypien

Position: QB

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 202

Age: 25

Experience: 3rd year

College: Boise State

Rypien signed with the Broncos as an undrafted college free agent in 2020 and has never been able to leapfrog the likes of the hapless Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater. He came in for one game in 2020 and was our backup for a few more games in the past two years.

The upside on him is that he showed that he understands the play calls and what to look for. The downside is that his arm leaves quite a bit to be desired at the NFL level. In the one game he did play he got picked off four times with the main issue being the passes taking too long to get to the target.

How he fits with the Broncos

Brett Rypien is a training camp QB and practice squad emergency QB. That’s his likely ceiling in the NFL (which isn’t necessarily a bad deal). The Broncos signed veteran Josh Johnson this offseason and that says everything you need to know about the backup QB situation.

Final Word

It will be fun to watch the backup units and see if there is any competition to be had, but I highly doubt Rypien will be able to outright win the backup spot over Johnson. We’ll all be happy to have Rypien around as an emergency policy, but will be hoping he never sees the field in 2022.