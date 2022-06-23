How many games will the Broncos win in 2022?

The 2022 Broncos look a lot similar to the 2021 Broncos, except for one key area - the quarterback position. The entire outlook for this franchise changed the day general manager George Paton made a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks to land Russell Wilson.

From that moment on, the AFC West become competitive. It only got more competitive since as a never-before-seen arms race began in the division. Some are even wondering if the AFC West has become the best division in NFL history this year. Considering these teams play each other twice a year, it could force them into a dogfight just to make the playoffs as weaker teams coast through weaker divisions.

Taking a look at the Broncos schedule, they have it fairly easy early on. I could easily talk myself into a 9-2 record by Week 13, but from there until the end of the season it will be a grind. In their final six games, the Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs twice, the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Given that context, how many games do you think the Broncos will win and where do you think they’ll end up placing in the AFC West?

