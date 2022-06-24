Broncos roster review: Offensive tackle Quinn Bailey

Forced to step in after being elevated from the practice squad just before the Broncos’ Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Quinn Bailey replaced Calvin Anderson at left tackle in the first quarter and filled in admirably.

It was such a stellar performance that Bailey earned a game ball for his play. Could his play last season help him earn a roster spot this season?

#75 Quinn Bailey

Height: 6’6

Weight: 323 lbs

Position: Offensive Tackle

College: Arizona State

Experience: 3 years

How he fits with the Broncos in 2022

Quinn Bailey has been a member of the Broncos since 2019, mainly as a preseason body and frequent flier on the practice squad. It wasn’t until 2021 that Bailey got his chance to play in the regular season, amassing 40 snaps in relief at left tackle. Bailey’s film at left tackle was surprisingly solid for a third-string player in that game, and it served as a testament to Mike Munchak. He gave up two pressures on 15 pass blocks, both to Uchenna Nwosu, but both were coachable fixes.

Both Vic Fangio and Mike Munchak were complimentary of his run blocking in that game, despite just three total designed runs to the left, but they went for 14 yards and he did a good job of moving guys and didn’t often lose reps in the run game.

Bailey did a solid job maintaining the backside of reps. SIS charted the OT with zero blown run blocks on 23 run-blocking snaps. Math hasn’t always been my strongest suit, but 0% seems pretty good to me.

Mr. Game Ball Quinn Bailey pic.twitter.com/0gxHwOmRgC — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) November 29, 2021

Bailey’s best shot to stick on the roster is his versatility. He has experience at left tackle, left guard, right guard, and right tackle, and that kind of versatility has been something Paton, Hackett, and OL coach Butch Barry have emphasized (part of why the team drafted Luke Wattenberg).

While Bailey won’t outright win a starting tackle job or possibly even a backup with Tom Compton and Calvin Anderson around, he can stick around as a backup guard. The only backup guards the team have are Netane Muti and Ben Braden, and I’m not convinced on either of them making it just yet. Having the kind of versatility and experience that Bailey has is valuable, especially if the team needs to make roster cuts on the OL to open up different positions (DL, CB, SAF, EDGE).

Final Word

I’m not 100% convinced that Quinn Bailey will make the final 53, but he has valuable experience and traits that will be coveted. He deserves some recognition for how he filled in in limited reps last season, and he just might make it as a depth piece along the interior in 2022.