There is one thing the Broncos need to do before training camp

When the Denver Broncos completed the biggest NFL trade of the year landing future-Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, the entire franchise was changed in an instant. They went from a rudderless, listless franchise to one that will contend in 2022.

Field Yates of ESPN broke down one move each NFL team should make before the start of training camp and for the Broncos he predictably looked at Wilson’s contract. Denver needs to lock him down for years to come.

Denver Broncos

Give quarterback Russell Wilson an extension sooner rather than later

The Broncos are thrilled to have Wilson as the centerpiece of their franchise going forward and unquestionably want him to be there for the long haul. He is under contract for two more seasons and will earn a total of $51 million from Denver via his present deal. An extension for Wilson would represent a massive raise, but it’s possible that doing a deal now could wind up being a forward-thinking maneuver as the quarterback market continues to soar. Should Wilson play to expectations this year, the cost of an extension will almost surely be higher next offseason.

Yates made one really good point. The cost to sign Wilson now will likely give us all a bit of sticker shock, but like when general manager George Paton extended both Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, we could be thanking him for getting such a ‘great deal’ on the extension.

The NFL market seems to be moving fast in the upward trend. According to Spotrac, Wilson’s “market value” would be in the $42.7 million range. They suggest a four-year, $213.8 million deal that would make him the fifth highest paid quarterback in the league.

While that may seem eye-popping today, who knows where this quarterback market will be next year. And to be perfectly honest, I don’t care what they pay Russell Wilson. Quarterbacks drive this league and after six years wandering through the quarterback wilderness, the Broncos finally have one that can win games and compete for championships. Sign me up for whatever the price may be!

Poll Would a $42-44M a year average for Russell Wilson be a good deal in two years? Yes

No vote view results 78% Yes (33 votes)

21% No (9 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Horse Tracks

Five NFL teams that will improve the most in wins in 2022: Broncos lead the pack

Can the Lions build on last season's encouraging finish? How big of an impact will Russell Wilson have on the Broncos? Jim Trotter reveals five teams that will improve the most in wins in 2022.

Why a left-footed punter helps Broncos returner Montrell Washington

By having right- and left-footed punters in camp, the Broncos are using a Belichickian method to help Washington.

The next generation of Manning QB made his college choice

Peyton Manning's nephew, No. 1 college recruit Arch Manning, will play college football at the University of Texas.

Rarely seen photos from Champ Bailey's Broncos career

During his 10 years in Denver, Champ Bailey established himself as one of the top players in Broncos history.

Broncos sign fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike

All nine members of the Broncos’ draft class are now under contract.