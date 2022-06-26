Russell Wilson’s work ethic could spark Broncos success in the future

Good morning, Broncos Country!

There is one thing that is abundantly clear about Russell Wilson.

He loves the work.

In his short time with the Denver Broncos, that stands out more than anything. And he’ll put that work in wherever he is in the world. The latest video from the Broncos quarterback is from Monaco.

On top of the mountain overlooking the sea..Thanks Monaco! Anytime anyplace we work! WINNING is a Habit. ⚽️

Grateful for Team @AS_Monaco pic.twitter.com/yxS7noecOD — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 25, 2022

It’s that type of attitude and mindset that Denver has been lacking for the last six years. It’s not about the Sundays, it’s about every other day to prepare you for game day.

And it’s infectious.

When a player sees Wilson putting in the work each and every day, that forces him to push a little bit harder. The last thing you want to be is the weak link because you didn’t work hard enough in the offseason.

The work Wilson and the Broncos put in now won’t pay off until the season starts. But it’s the grind today that puts Denver in greater likelihood to succeed come September.

Broncos News

The top moments from Behind the Broncos: Inside the Broncos' 2022 offseason program

The final episode of this season of Behind the Broncos dropped on Thursday evening, and there were a handful of memorable moments from conversations with Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons, Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett.

A day with Russell Wilson: Broncos star coaches kids, helps community with foundation

Russell Wilson spent second day of his offseason running his first passing academy in Colorado and making a huge commitment to help with his Why Not You Foundation.

Evaluating Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after minicamp - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Wilson has hit the reset button on an organization that has had a busy offseason overall.

Russell Wilson's presence makes the Broncos defense better - DenverFan

Ejiro Evero is putting together a defense that will be an improvement over recent years, in part because of the quarterback they'll face every day.

Peyton Manning believes Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan are well-equipped to handle big expectations with new teams

Peyton Manning gave his thoughts on Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan being traded to both of his former teams this offseason.

NFL News

Best bargain NFL players at premium positions: Tom Brady, Nick Bosa among underpaid stars in 2022 - CBSSports.com

Which big names are playing for team-friendly deals in 2022?

2022 NFL season: 10 biggest remaining roster holes heading into training camp

Will the Bears do more to bolster the receiving corps for QB Justin Fields heading into Year 2? Kevin Patra identifies the 10 biggest roster holes remaining across the NFL.

Steelers' Mike Tomlin embracing first season without Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's scary but exciting'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been the man at the helm in Pittsburgh for 15 years, but he has never entered a season without Ben Roethlisberger. Now that Big Ben has retired, Tomlin is embracing the "uncertainty" of building new leadership.

Disney, Apple and Amazon keep waiting as NFL considers Sunday Ticket offers

The NFL must choose between offers for Sunday Ticket as streamers wait for a decision.