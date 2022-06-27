Broncos roster review: Wide receiver Trey Quinn

Trey Quinn was picked with the final pick in the 2018 NFL draft class by the now Washington Commanders, making him that year’s Mr. Irrevelant.

#84 Trey Quinn

Age: 26 6’ 200 Ibs.

College: SMU

Quinn began his college career at LSU where he played in a total of 25 games for the Tigers he had, 22 catches for 278 yards. Then after the 2015 season, he transferred to SMU and due to NCAA rules at the time sat out for the 2016 season. When Quinn came back for the 2017 season he saw his breakout year playing in all 13 games that season hauling in 114 passes for 1,236 yards and had 13 touchdowns that season.

For Washington, Quinn dealt with injury problems to his ankle during his rookie year, being put on injury reserve twice that year. Although injuries plagued Quinn’s rookie year he did have nine catches for 75 yards, and had one touchdown.

The sophomore season for Quinn he played most of the time on special teams and in week 13 he had suffered a concussion after missing two games he was put on injury reserve in December, 2019 then eventually waived in September, 2020.

Quinn then eventually signed to the Jaguars practice squad a day after being waived. After making one game appearance for the Jaguars he was sent back to the practice squad and injury list, then his contract expired in January, 2021.

A day after having his contract expire Quinn was scooped up by AFC West foe Las Vegas Raiders. On August 10th, 2021 he was placed on injury reserve and waived 16 days later.

On April, 27th, 2022 Trey Quinn signed with the Denver Broncos.

How he fits with the Broncos

Trey Quinn was paired up with Broncos second round pick in the 2018 draft with Courtland Sutton while at SMU.

Quinn used his large hands to haul in a lot of catches, he used quick and choppy steps to break routes and get open, he was mostly used as an inside and outside the hash marks receiver. Quinn was also a fearless player, he wasn’t afraid to make really difficult catches during his time at SMU.

Quinn isn’t the most athletic receiver for the Broncos only getting a 7.02 RAS score, for his frame at the draft combine he only ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, he also only had a 33.5 inch vertical jump which is not the greatest.

Final thoughts

The Broncos have a few players I believe to be locks at the wide receiver position: Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and possibly even Montrell Washington. There are a lot of other notable names fighting for roster spots with the Broncos and I can see Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, and Travis Fulgham being the guys to watch for the position battle leaving Quinn with a up hill battle.

I believe that Trey Quinn could be cut or placed on the practice squad, if placed on the practice squad we may be able to see Quinn in a game for the Broncos he will have a lot of experience for a practice squad player.