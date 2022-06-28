Will the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs this season?

The last time the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs was September 2015. To put that into perspective, only one player remains on the current Broncos roster from that 2015 team, and that is kicker Brandon McManus. The quarterback matchup was between now-retired quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Alex Smith. Smith managed to not throw a single touchdown, yet the game was still close between the two teams.

The game was looking like it was heading into overtime until the football gods graced the Broncos with a perfect opportunity. Late in the fourth quarter, Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles fumbled deep in their own territory. The Broncos' defense recovered the ball and ran it back for a touchdown, stunning the Chiefs in their own stadium.

Most of us probably vividly remember that game, and even that season, because the Broncos would go on to win the Super Bowl that year.

Ever since then, Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a thorn in the Broncos' side. In some of the matchups it looked as if the Broncos had no chance to win, but in others, it looks like they fell just short. Each consecutive loss to the division foe became more demoralizing to Broncos players and fans.

The Broncos have ridden the quarterback carousel since the retirement of Peyton Manning, and none of them were able to get a win against the Chiefs. But for the first time in what seems like forever, the Broncos finally have a franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson.

As a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson has faced Mahomes once. In that matchup, the Seahawks beat the Chiefs 38-31. Wilson will now get the opportunity to go against Mahomes twice a season as a new member of the AFC West.

Given the fact that Wilson is a proven, winning quarterback, I’d say the Broncos' odds of finally beating the Chiefs this year are much higher. I’d even go as far as saying they WILL beat the Chiefs at least once this upcoming season. The Broncos have a young, offensive-minded head coach calling the plays along with a deep wide receiver core and a gunslinger quarterback who can actually get them the ball. If the offensive line can hold up and keep Wilson upright, the Broncos should look like a completely different, offensive-centric team who can hold their own in a stout AFC West.

