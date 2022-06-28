Broncos roster review: Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft he was then signed by the 49ers after the draft. In August of the same year he was waived by the 49ers then signed and cut within a week by the Colts. Griffith then went back to the 49ers, then was traded to the Denver Broncos.

#50 Jonas Griffith

Age: 25

College: Indiana State

6’4” 250 Ibs.

Griffith had an amazing college career while with Indiana State he finished with: 328 tackles, 14 sacks, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles, and he finished his career with six different all-American honors, tied for the most in Indiana State history.

Last season for the Broncos, Griffith had played extremely well to close the 2021 season on a very injury-riddled inside linebacker core, in just seven games for Denver Griffith had 22 tackles most coming against AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angles Chargers (25 combined).

How Jonas Griffith fits with the Broncos

Griffith was an athletic monster at the NFL draft combine he ran a 4.62 40-yard dash and had 27 reps on the bench. Griffith always is around the ball too. on the other hand, though Griffith plays with some hesitancy he has an issue with letting the play come to him and not reading the play before the snap.

Although Griffith has not had the chance to be the week one starter in the NFL yet he has had some reps with the first-team defense in OTAs and he has his eyes on becoming the starting inside linebacker.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to be the best version of myself. The preparation I have—I prepare to be a [No.] 1 [inside linebacker], and I expect to do that.”

Final thoughts

Griffith I believe is a lock to make the 53-man roster alongside Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton. Just, who is the week one starter out of Griffith and Singleton remains to be answered just yet.

I believe that Griffith will be the one to come off the bench at inside linebacker. Singleton’s production since coming into the NFL has been amazing, leading the Eagles in tackles the last two seasons, but don’t count out Griffith just yet he has the athletic tools needed to be the starter.