Broncos roster review: Wide receiver Travis Fulgham

When the Denver Broncos signed Travis Fulgham to their practice squad last December, they likely hoped to see if they could rekindle his play from a four-game stretch in 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

#15 Travis Fulgham

6’02”, 215 lbs.

College: Old Dominion

During that stretch of games, Fulgham snagged 27 receptions for 378 yards and three touchdowns and would finish the season with a respectable 38 receptions for 539 yards and four total touchdowns. However, since then he has not seen much action and was ultimately cut by the Eagles in 2021.

How he fits with the Broncos

With the Broncos, Fulgham finds himself as one of the few veterans in the room there. Roughly the same age as Courtland Sutton and the oldest wide receiver in that room is Tim Patrick who is two years older than Fulgham. He’ll have to use his veteran experience to his advantage in training camp and rekindle that 2020 breakout stretch of games.

His biggest issue is with dropped passes. After that four-game stretch he caught just under 40% of his passes, which ranked lowest for any qualifying wide receiver in the NFL that season. The drops issue plagued him into the next season leading to him being cut.

It’s been well over a year since he has seen meaningful playing time, but if he has worked out his issues with dropping catchable balls he could be a dark horse type guy in training camp.

Final word

Despite the lack of experience, that wide receiver room is absolutely loaded with talent this year. I just don’t see how Travis Fulgham will be able to do enough to overcome the players ahead of him in that position group without significant improvement in his catch rate. There could be some opportunity for him on the practice squad if he can show some flashes of ability both on offense and, especially, on special teams.