Broncos roster review: Wide receiver Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos selected former SMU wide receiver Courtland in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft with their 40th overall selection. Since then, he has been the Broncos' number one receiver and has produced when healthy despite playing with below-average and/or backup quality quarterback play.

Through four NFL seasons, all with the Broncos, Sutton has totaled 175 receptions for 2,658 yards and 12 touchdowns. This past season, Sutton totaled 58 receptions for 776 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 2021 season was coming off a 2020 season where he played just one game and missed the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. So, he was still knocking the rust off throughout the 2021 season, but he should be completely back to form this upcoming season.

As I said previously, Sutton has been catching passes from the likes of Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Brandon Allen, and others during his career. All of which are currently backups in the NFL. Now, he’ll be catching passes from an elite quarterback in Russell Wilson, so the sky is the limit for Sutton.

Player Profile

Courtland Sutton | Wide Receiver | Broncos

Height: 6-4

Weight: 216 pounds

Age: 26 years old

Experience: 5th NFL season

How Courtland Sutton fits with the Denver Broncos

He is the Broncos' number one receiver for quarterback Russell Wilson in what is hopefully an explosive offense in 2022.

Courtland Sutton is known for his ability to win 50/50 jump ball situations and just making crazy catches down the field throughout his career (and “mossing” cornerbacks on a regular basis). Now, Sutton is going to be catching these deep passes from quarterback Russell Wilson who is known for throwing the prettiest and most deadly accurate deep balls in the game. This is a recipe for success for Sutton, Wilson, and the Broncos.

Sure, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy are going to get their targets, make their plays, and probably outproduce Sutton on occasion, but he is the Broncos' number one target. I can see Sutton setting career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns this upcoming season.

Also, Sutton and the Broncos agreed on a new four-year extension that will keep him with the Broncos at a discounted rate compared to the exploding receiving market. So, Sutton has been paid, he is locked in to be a member of the Broncos for the foreseeable future, and is entering the prime of his career with a quarterback who will make the most of his skill-set.

Hard not to be excited about Courtland Sutton’s potential this upcoming season.

Final Thoughts

Obviously, I am bullish about Sutton’s potential this upcoming season, but how can you not feel this way? His strength is being a deep ball threat, high pointing the ball, and just making ridiculous catches and is now paired with Russell Wilson’s deep ball. That’s a recipe for success right there and I am excited to see it in action in the coming weeks during Training Camp.

I mean, he has produced and topped 1,000 yards with Joe Flacco and Drew Lock as his quarterbacks. So, what can he do with Russell Wilson?

We shall see, but I am expecting something big.