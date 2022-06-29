The key to the Broncos running game clicking is the offensive line

It is easy to get excited about this Denver Broncos offense with a shiny new quarterback in Russell Wilson taking the snaps. We also are all very excited to see some continuity in our running game with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III looking to improve on their 900+ yard season from 2022.

But for the run game to make a real impact, the offensive line has to really be dialed in. The zone running system is something many of us here in Broncos Country (especially those of us that geek out all the things our team does and is known for) are quite familiar with.

Some rules have changed over the years (especially regarding chop blocks or any type of block below the waist in the tight end box) that make it more difficult for the zone run system to really blow your hair back like the Broncos teams from the late 90’s did.

Teams need athletic linemen with the ability to move laterally as well which is a big difference from the gap systems we’ve been running in recent years.

As we transition to Nathaniel Hacket’s modernized outside zone system, there is going to be a lot of attention put on the linemen (and rightly so) to find out who fits and who doesn’t.

If the linemen gel and execute, we can see some very big running stats in 2022. I’d even argue that two 1,000-yard runners are plausible given how dangerous Russell Wilson’s passing is which should open up the box to allow this system to really do work on the ground.

Broncos News

Mile High Morning: Remembering the trailblazing Bronco Marlin Briscoe

Briscoe, who died at the age of 76, was best known as the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL and as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Broncos named a finalist for ESPN's 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award is given to a sports franchise that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause.

Melvin Gordon: Broncos RBs 'gonna go crazy' in 2022

All of the offseason hype in Denver has focused on the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, however, could give the Broncos the best backfield in the NFL.

Aqib Talib to join Amazon as part of its 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that former All-Pro corner Aqib Talib will join Amazon as a studio analyst for "Thursday Night Football".

Other NFL News

Projecting the 2022 Defensive, Specialist All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson lead squad

Which NFL newbies will outshine the competition at their respective positions in Year One? Chad Reuter projects the 2022 All-Rookie Team for defensive players and specialists.

Building the best NFL team money can buy under the 2022 salary cap

What is the best possible team money could buy in 2022? NFL Media researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno builds the ultimate 53-man roster while remaining under this year's $208.2 million salary cap.

Deshaun Watson's NFL hearing to continue through at least Wednesday, source says

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's hearing before the NFL and NFL Players Association's jointly appointed disciplinary officer is scheduled to resume Wednesday and may continue even longer than that, a source told ESPN.

Baker Mayfield - Cleveland Browns would have to reach out to reconcile, but 'both sides' ready 'to move on'

Baker Mayfield said Tuesday from his youth football camp that the Browns would have to start the process if they wanted him to play this season, but he believes both sides have moved on.

