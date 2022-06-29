Broncos roster review: Offensive lineman Casey Tucker

The Denver Broncos signed offensive lineman Casey Tucker to their practice squad last November. He was ultimately released and signed by the Philadelphia Eagles and made his first NFL debut in Week 18. Denver then signed him to a reserve/future contract in January.

#74 Casey Tucker

6’06”, 315 lbs.

College: Arizona State

Tucker, 26, has been everywhere since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has spent four different stints with the Eagles and is now on his second stint with the Broncos, but he also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts.

How he fits with the Broncos

You always need offensive line depth in the NFL. Tucker is clearly experienced when it comes to competing for roster spots.

He has only played 12 offensive snaps in his career with all of them coming in Week 18 of last season where the Eagles lost 51-26 to the Dallas Cowboys. Pro Football Focus graded him out with a 55.2 overall blocking grade.

Denver seems to have a solid list of offensive tackle candidates already on the roster with Garett Bolles and Billy Turner at the top of the depth chart with Calvin Anderson and veteran Tom Compton in reserves. Look for Tucker to be an option on the practice squad.

Final word

While his chances of making the roster are small, we shouldn’t assume he’ll never make it. I just think back to Shelby Harris and his path to NFL starter. Harris was waived or released six times before finding a permanent home in Denver in his mid-20s.

Tucker will have to keep grinding and competing to have a shot at getting Shelby’s type of career arc, but Denver did think enough of him from his time on the practice squad last season to bring him back in for another try in training camp in 2022.