Broncos to celebrate 25th anniversary of their first Super Bowl title

The Denver Broncos will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their first Super Bowl championship during a halftime show at home against the New York Jets in Week 7. Additionally, the franchise will be honoring players, coaches, and staff throughout the year leading up to this special halftime event.

In a statement from the team, President & CEO Joe Ellis provided the reasoning behind this event and why its important to the team and the fans.

“The 25th anniversary of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl championship is a special occasion deserving of a tribute that celebrates how much the 1997 team means to our organization and fans,” President & CEO Joe Ellis said. “During an unforgettable season, that iconic team overcame tremendous adversity to deliver a long-awaited World Championship to our fans as double-digit underdogs in Super Bowl XXXII. Along with all of Broncos Country, we’re excited to honor the many great players, coaches and staff from the 1997 Super Bowl-champion Broncos to highlight this year’s Homecoming Weekend.”

For many of us fans, that 1997 team was special for so many reasons. Those that were fans from day one watched their team need 17 years before it could find its first playoff berth, then from those playoff berths to four Super Bowl appearances - each becoming a worse blowout loss. 38 years it took this historic franchise to reach the pinnacle of the NFL and they did it as 11-point underdogs against the then defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. It remains the most impressive Super Bowl victory in team history.

The 25th anniversary is perfect timing too as the team is emerging from a tough six-year stretch with a blockbuster trade for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson. It’s important to note that Denver has won all three of their Super Bowls with the only two Hall of Fame quarterbacks they’ve started in franchise history. Maybe we’ll be seeing a fourth title in the coming years.