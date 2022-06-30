Where does the Melvin Gordon/Javonte Williams tandem rank among the NFL’s best?

Denver Broncos’ running back Melvin Gordon appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football yesterday to discuss the Broncos’ 2022 outlook.

Gordon repeatedly emphasized the energy that Nathaniel Hackett has brought to the team, but had this to say about the Broncos’ run game:

“We’re gonna go crazy, man. We gotta go crazy. The young bull got so much talent, and we push each other every day in practice. We even got [Mike] Boone, who’s a good player, too, that’s going to help push us. I’m expecting the run game to be a lot better than it was last year for sure.”

This led to a debate about the best RB tandems in the NFL and where the Broncos’ duo ends up. While the group’s debate was spirited, they didn’t really answer the question. Who really is the best RB tandem in the NFL? Will Selva made the case for Denver’s backs here:

“What I also love about this is the true split; each had exactly 203 carries last year, and guys, that is rare to see these types of splits with running backs. In addition to rushing for over 900 yards apiece, the two combined for 73 catches and 17 touchdowns. And let’s not forget that defenses were keying on them. They weren’t worried about Lock, Teddy B, the way they’ll have to worry about Russell Wilson. So to me, it is a true 50-50 split in Denver. They are both eating from the same plate.”

The GMFB crew brought up both the Indianapolis Colts’ duo of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines; as well as the Cleveland Browns’ duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. I feel pretty comfortable saying that Broncos Country would rank those two ahead of the Broncos’ tandem. Who else could pose a threat to the Broncos’ duo, however?

I would raise the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard combo as well as the Green Bay Packers’ attack of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Those groups are the only duos I could think of that have the superstar talent to be a legitimate 1-2 punch like what Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are capable of.

Personally, I would rank them: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Denver, Green Bay, and Dallas, but if Javonte Williams grows from where he was as a rookie, it’d be hard to deny them the #2 spot versus the Colts.

Poll Where would you rank the Broncos’ RB tandem in the NFL? #1

#2

#3

#4

#5 vote view results 17% #1 (46 votes)

29% #2 (80 votes)

32% #3 (88 votes)

10% #4 (28 votes)

9% #5 (25 votes) 267 votes total Vote Now

Horse Tracks

Five NFL teams that will improve the most in wins in 2022: Broncos lead the pack

NFL.com’s Jim Trotter believes that the Denver Broncos have improved so much by adding Russell Wilson, they should have a massive net win improvement from last season.

Broncos named a finalist for ESPN’s 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Denver Broncos have been named a finalist for ESPN’s 2022 Sports Humanitarian of the Year award for the third consecutive year, it was announced on Tuesday. The Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award is given to a sports franchise that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause.

Broncos announce extension with 9NEWS as hometown television partner

The Denver Broncos agreed to a multi-year extension with 9NEWS as the club’s hometown television partner, the team announced on Wednesday. 9NEWS has served as the Broncos’ flagship television station since 2011.

Mile High Morning: Remembering the trailblazing Bronco Marlin Briscoe

The Broncos and Broncos fans alike lost an important figure in franchise history on Monday, as former quarterback Marlin Briscoe passed away at the age of 76.

