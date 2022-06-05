Broncos 2022 season Super Bowl or bust? Tim Patrick thinks so

Good morning, Broncos Country!

At this point, the phrase “Super Bowl or bust” is one of the most overused cliches out there.

Just about every player and team says it, and it doesn’t really mean that much.

Given the last six years, we haven’t heard that phrase, and if we did, there was no belief from anyone who heard it. That changed the second the Denver Broncos trade for Russell Wilson was announced.

Now, when players like Tim Patrick say the 2022 season is “Super Bowl or bust,” there’s actually truth to it; whether you actually believe the Broncos can or will win the Super Bowl this season.

“When you see somebody carry themselves the right way every day, it makes you up your game,” Patrick said of the Wilson effect this week to the Denver media. “Not to slack and to put winning first at the end of the day. We’re all here to win a Super Bowl, and if our quarterback is doing it, no one else has an excuse not to do it.

“… If you can’t put in extra work, you’re not serious about winning and you don’t belong on this team.”

Given how good the AFC West looks on paper, Patrick and Denver know they have no room for error. The Broncos have to get out to a quick start. That’s especially true with how the schedule ends.

That means the work now in OTAs is even more crucial to ensure the fast start becomes a reality. The last thing Denver wants is to get into a situation where its playing catchup. And not just in the division, but the AFC. The conference is stacked with really good teams.

“It’s an everyday thing,” Patrick said of the team putting that extra work in. “… It helps because, like you guys know, the offense is difficult and just the regular routine practice is not going to be enough for us to get it down pat.”

That also means every player on the roster has to have to buy-in. The last thing you want is to be the weak link that keeps your team from its goal.

“We have to do things on our own so we can get it,” Patrick said, “because we don’t want to be one of those teams to make excuses — new coach, new quarterback, new offense — and we don’t get going until the end of the year.

“We want to come out of the gate firing on all cylinders, because it’s Super Bowl or bust this year.”

For Patrick and the Broncos, 2022 is “Super Bowl or bust.”

The fact Broncos Country doesn’t scoff at that when its said is pretty cool.

Now it’s time to make good on that phrase.

Let’s ride!

Broncos News

After gaining confidence late in 2021, Jonas Griffith competing for starting ILB job

“You kind of have an illusion of like, ‘I can do this,’” Griffith said Friday. “But when you actually do it, that’s a little bit different. But I would say that was a big thing for me, going out there and doing it and proving it to myself that I could do it.”

Denver Bronco Baron Browning moves to OLB | 9news.com

The former Ohio State standout is testing the waters during the Broncos OTAs at the outside linebacker position under new coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Denver Broncos must balance Russell Wilson's mobility with his longevity - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Wilson, 33, has been sacked at least 40 times in eight of his seasons, including a league-leading 48 in 2019.

Is the third year the charm for Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry? - DenverFan

While the Broncos figure out their plans at the guard spots, center Lloyd Cushenberry is finding his form in the Broncos' outside-zone scheme.

NFL News

NFL: Deshaun Watson reportedly hit with 24th civil lawsuit

Browns QB Deshaun Watson could be facing another civil case just days after a 23rd sexual misconduct civil lawsuit was filed against him.

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick confirms retirement

Ryan Fitzpatrick, the enigmatic quarterback out of Harvard who brought his "FitzMagic" to the NFL for nine teams spanning 17 seasons, confirmed his retirement to The Associated Press in a text message on Friday.

DeMarcus Ware explains why his dream of Von Miller joining the Cowboys didn’t come true

DeMarcus Ware had a dream. He wanted DeSoto native Von Miller to sign with the Cowboys. Ware and Miller are close, having played three seasons together in...

2022 NFL season: Eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

How are the big-name QBs who changed teams this offseason adjusting to their new surroundings? Are the Bills ready to get over the hump? Judy Battista provides eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.