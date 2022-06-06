Broncos roster review: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos selected former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, the expectations have been high on the explosive wide receiver, but a mix of sub-par/below average/ bad quarterback play, some issues with drops, and an injury has limited his potential some.

Through two seasons with the Broncos, Jeudy has totaled 90 receptions for 1,323 yards, and 3 touchdowns. This past season, in an injury-shortened year, he totaled 38 receptions for 467 yards and 0 touchdowns.

Now with Russell Wilson under center, the expectations for Jeudy are once again elevated. Obviously, going from below average/backup quality level of quarterback play to the elite level of play Wilson brings will help elevate the weapons around him. With Jeudy being the most explosive receiver and arguably the one with the most upside on the roster, it’s hard not to expect big things from Jeudy this upcoming season.

Player Profile

Jerry Jeudy | Wide Receiver | Broncos

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 193 pounds

Experience: 3rd NFL season

Age: 23 years old

How does Jerry Jeudy fit with the Broncos?

He is the Broncos' biggest play-making weapon on the roster. That’s not shade thrown at Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Javonte Williams, and others, but just how talented Jeudy is. He has the explosive ability to take a quick slant to the house or serve as a consistent deep threat as well. Add in his elite route-running ability and you have a potential matchup nightmare here in Jeudy.

While the stats do not show it, Jeudy was winning his matchups consistently, but the Broncos quarterbacks could not capitalize on these moments. Now, with Russell Wilson under center, look for these two to connect often and capitalize on Jerry Jeudy’s talents.

You know when you fake throw a ball and your dog just runs around in a circle and falls over itself?



That was the Raiders CBs trying to cover Jerry Jeudy's route-running pic.twitter.com/Kb7zoTg1It — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 4, 2021

I think we’ll see Jeudy line up outside and in the slot this year, and likely see him in motion at times as well. His skill set, explosiveness, and versatility will make him a big-play chess piece for Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

He will need to continue to cut down on his “issues” with drops. It was something that popped up his rookie year where he had 10 drops, but he seemed to move past that by only having 1 drop in 10 games last season. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, we cannot see these drop issues pop up once again. Also, Jeudy recently had a what ended up being a minor off-the-field issue pop up and one that the NFL is reviewing for possible suspension. So, he will need to avoid a pesky suspension and any other off the field issues that pop up moving forward

Final Thoughts

I would say it’s a make-or-break year for Jerry Jeudy. You can make the excuses why he didn’t produce under Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, but not with Russell Wilson. If we don’t have that breakout year from Jeudy after year three in the NFL, it may never happen.

With that said, Jeudy does have obvious talent and should have a breakout year. He has the potential the be the Broncos' number one receiver in this offense. Wilson flourished with Tyler Lockett in Seattle and hopefully will do the same with Jeudy in Denver.

He should top 1,000 yards this year easily and push for 8 touchdown receptions as well. I have high expectations for Jeudy and I hope he can meet them or exceed them this upcoming season.