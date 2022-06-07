Nathaniel Hackett to ‘play it by ear’ with Jerry Jeudy injury

Jerry Jeudy reportedly ‘tweaked’ his groin during practice on Monday. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has decided they will treat this with extra care and make sure Jeudy is ready for minicamp.

“We were just being a little precautionary,” Hackett said. “He had a little tweak, so we’re going to make sure that he’s good for minicamp.”

It sounds like its a minor setback and with it being early June there will be no reason to rush Jeudy back to the field.

“We’re going to play it by ear,” Hackett explained further after practice on Monday. “It just happened. It happened kind of early in practice, so I have to go find out more. We’re going to do some more tests, and we’ll see where we’re at.”

So far during OTA’s, the wide receiver corps for the Denver Broncos have been building chemistry with new quarterback Russell Wilson. The excitement around what this offense will be capable of in 2022 is definitely building.

With Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Jerry Jeudy, there is just so many options and weapons for Wilson to work with. Keeping this group healthy and ready to fly is going to be an important factor in how far this teams goes in the regular season.