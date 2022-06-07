Broncos bidding war nears conclusion as Rob Walton reportedly favored

The final bids for the Denver Broncos were due Monday by 3pm and the rumored favorite to win is none other than Walmart’s Rob Walton. According to Forbes, the winning bid will end up around $4.5 billion.

Rob Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune, will win the bidding for the Denver Broncos at about $4.5 billion, several sports bankers told Forbes. Walton’s ownership team also includes his daughter Carrie and her husband, Greg Penner. The winning bid is expected to be announced as early as this month.

While the headline suggested the winning bid was his, the meat of the article left open the chances of another group succeeding in the takeover. However, none of the groups come close to the vast wealth at Walton’s disposal making the team his if he wants it.

Several in the local Denver media has refuted this report as well stating that the process is nearing its conclusion, but a winning bid has not yet been chosen. Which makes a lot of sense considering the dubious source of “several sports bankers” doesn’t quite add credibility to the headline Forbes elected to use. Though they may still prove correct.

We should expect the winning bid to be named as early as this month.

