Offseason platitudes are in full swing for the Broncos

I’ll be honest, Broncos Country. I’m a jaded, worn-out fan who’s shell-shocked by six straight years of bad football.

My Broncos entertainment for years has come directly from laughing at the running line of players my team has trotted out as “starting NFL QB” for our team.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m absolutely still in shock that Russell Wilson is a Denver Bronco and I think that alone is going to lead this team if not to the playoffs, the closest they’ve been to it in a very long time.

But can we can it with the over the top OTA hype news about Bradley Chubb being in dominating form, K.J. Hamler looking like the 2nd coming of Tyreek Hill (minus the penchant for treating his loved ones as punching bags, of course), and Baron Browning being a sleeper Von Miller this whole time while one of the best defensive coaches of the past few decades in the NFL just couldn’t see it?

All three of these players may blow us away as we get into the regular season, but let’s be real:

1) Bradley Chubb has been more injury prone than a sack machine. If he wants a second contract in Denver, he has to put up some really impressive sack numbers this year and stay healthy for the first time in a while.

2) KJ Hamler’s career so far has been all talk, no walk. Yes, he absolutely has the jets to be a deep threat that can take the top off of a defense, but in his two years in the league he has played in 16 total games with 35 receptions, 455 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

3) Baron Browning started 9 games last season and the best thing I can say about him is that he looked good in pass protection and tackled well. I think he’s got about as good a shot at being a starting edge player in the league as I have of nailing a standing double-backflip while wearing flippers.

Let’s get hyped up when we’ve seen these guys do anything over a four-game stretch of regular season football.

