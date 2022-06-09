Broncos roster review: Inside linebacker Barrington Wade

The Baltimore Ravens signed Barrington Wade out of Iowa after the 2021 NFL draft, he was waived by the Ravens on August 6, 2021, and claimed by the Denver Broncos.

#53 Barrington Wade

Age: 24. 6’1, 232 lbs.

College: Iowa

While with the Hawkeyes he had 23 tackles, one interception, and one sack in 33 games.

After being claimed by the Broncos, Wade was again placed on waivers by the Broncos to make room for Kenny Young then signed to the practice squad. Wade appeared in four games for the Broncos in 2021 recording one tackle.

How does he fit with the Broncos?

Wade came out of Iowa with the highest Relative Athletic Score (RAS) out of the current middle linebackers on the roster.

Barrington Wade is a LB prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 7.87 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 456 out of 2137 LB from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/ax0YKFsGBi #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/onDoDsxtAX — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 14, 2021

Wade plays a lot bigger than his 6’1, 232 lbs frame, he is a physical and athletic player.

Final words

There are a few guys that seem to be ‘locks’ on the final 53-man roster at middle linebacker. I would consider Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, and Jonas Griffith to be the guys that will for sure make the final roster.

With Justin Strnad entering his third year and rookie Kana’i Mauga also battling for the fourth middle linebacker job it will seem like a tough battle for the spot. Wade has a nice chance for the job with his physical and athletic tools but I think that he will be a practice squad member to begin the 2022 campaign for the Broncos.

If Wade makes the practice squad he will be a player to keep your eye out for as he will most likely be activated to the main roster later in the season.