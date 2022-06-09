Report: Walton-Penner Broncos ownership group has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos ownership group, Walton-Penner, has had conversations with Peyton Manning about having an advisory role within the organization.

The Walton-Penner Broncos’ ownership group has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role in the organization that eventually could mean being a part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2022

The details of this potential advisory role have not been disclosed, but it would make sense for both sides. It was reported by 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis that all four of the final bidders have spoken to Peyton Manning about a role, so it makes sense that the Walton-Penner group to continue these conversations.

Manning is an iconic name, Hall Of Famer, and Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Broncos, so adding him would help win some fans over. Also, Manning has talked about owning or being part of an ownership group and/or front office in the NFL in the past. He has held out of doing so, but with the Broncos, a team he has seemingly adopted as his team (suck it Colts), it would make sense for him to join one way or another.

This would be a major get if both sides are able to agree to something. It would add some NFL credibility to the Walton-Penner group which is known for the retail giant Walmart. Also, having Peyton around even more with the Broncos would only be an added plus moving forward.

We should know more if/when the NFL approves this sale, but it appears we will see something happen between these two sides.