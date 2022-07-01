Broncos’ ticket prices saw fifth biggest jump in league between 2020-21

Good morning, Broncos Country!

According to a recent numbers-crunching (aka, press-release-deriving) report from The Action Network, the Broncos had the fifth biggest ticket price increase in the league between 2020 and 2021 - climbing 6% from $104.99 to $110.87.

In general, NFL tickets are selling at a lower average price on secondary markets like SeatGeek than they were a year ago, but they’re still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Ironically, it’s the current dumpster-fire Cleveland Browns who take the crown for biggest jump between 2020 and 2021, increasing 21% in just one year from $82.82 to $100.52. But they do still have the 12th cheapest average ticket prices in the league. So that’s good news.

But I wouldn’t want to tell that to the diehard Browns’ fans given they may end up watching Jacoby Brissett sling the rock while Deshaun Watson rides the bench for an NFL suspension and Baker Mayfield sits out the season (if not suiting up for another team by then).

Seeing Baker Mayfield host a charity event the same day Deshaun Watson is having his legal hearing, only after the Browns said they want an adult at QB, is the Cleveland Browns content we all know and love. — Darrick Phillips (@DPhillz) June 29, 2022

And it’s none other than the Las Vegas Raiders who win for the “most inflated tickets over the last 15 years” with their average ticket price increasing 147% since 2006. The Raiders also earn the title for most expensive average ticket price at $153.47, qualifying them for the “least return on investment award” given the product on the field (lol, that’s not a real thing but it’s probably true).

While the Broncos’ average ticket price increase over 15 years ranks 19th among the NFL teams, the cost has still been on a steady rise, climbing 62% from $68.55 in 2006 to $110.87 last year.

And, of course, if you don’t have season tickets and you’re at the mercy of third-party sellers or scalpers (like I often am), you’re laughing at all these prices because you know a seat in the 500 section at Mile High is still upward of $300 a game. And that’s only true when the Broncos are playing a team like the Lions. When the Chiefs are in town, even that seat is $500 minimum online.

But the real takeaway here should be that this season - finally - the Broncos will be fielding a team worthy of whatever insane markup the NFL black market ticket industry can dream up. And I’ll happily pay that absurd price per game if it means the Broncos are winning more games more than they’re losing.

