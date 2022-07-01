Are the Broncos the most improved team in AFC West?

In our SB Nation Reacts survey this week, we asked all of Denver Broncos country who the most improved team in the AFC West was. Is there any question as to who won this poll?

With the addition of Russell Wilson, an already talented roster added the vital missing piece to return to contention in 2022. There is a legitimate chance to see them rise from worst to first this season.

Really, the arms race in the AFC West kicked off with that Wilson trade. The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers were also aggressively trying to keep pace. The Raiders made their own blockbuster trade for wide receiver Davonte Adams and then signed pass rusher Chandler Jones. Meanwhile, the Chargers added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to bolster their defense.

If you ask me, the team that got a heck of a lot weaker was the Kansas City Chiefs. Sure, they added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but they lost Tyreek Hill. They also lost Tyrann Mathieu and Melvin Ingram on the defense.

While the Chiefs seem to have gotten a lot weaker in the AFC West and the other three teams stronger, all that did was level the playing field for all four teams. This might be the most competitive division in NFL history and the Denver Broncos clearly have done the most to close the gap.

