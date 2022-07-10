Put Randy Gradishar in the Hall of Fame

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Randy Gradishar is one step closer to where he should have been 25 years ago.

It was announced earlier this week that the anchor of the Denver Broncos' famed Orange Crush defense is a semifinalist in the Seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Gradishar still needs to make it to the finalist round and then get voted into the Hall of Fame. If and when he’s named a finalist, it will be the fourth time.

When it comes to the Broncos linebacker, those are still two big hurdles to clear. But it does feel like momentum is on Gradishar’s side.

As for Gradishar’s candidacy, here’s all that needs to be said:

There have been 10 linebackers in NFL history who have 20+ career interceptions, 10+ fumble recoveries and 7+ Pro Bowl selections.

Of those 10, nine were inducted into the Hall of Fame within two years of eligibility.

Two. Years.

There’s also the recent documentary that the Broncos put together on Gradishar. Hopefully they sent it to the Seniors Committee, along with those stats that were just referenced.

Here’s the full video for those who missed it.

Yes, he’s just a semifinalist. There are two steps yet to take.

But after the recent changes, three Seniors will get inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

One of them must be Gradishar. It’s time to right this wrong.

In the words of former Denver linebacker Tom Jackson from the documentary:

“It’s a travesty that he is not in (the Hall of Fame). It just is.”

