Broncos roster review: Quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is the quarterback of the Denver Broncos.

It still doesn’t feel real.

It hasn’t since the news of the trade to bring Wilson to Denver dropped. And even though he’s been on the field for organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, disbelief still reigns supreme.

Now that we’re a few weeks away from Broncos training camp, that feeling won’t go away.

The anticipation and excitement will continue to build.

All that’s left now is to play the games.

#3 Russell Wilson

Position: Quarterback

Height: 5-11

Weight: 215

Age: 33

Experience: 11 years

College: Wisconsin

How he fits with the Broncos

There’s no question Wilson brings a massive upgrade at the quarterback position.

He’s an elite, franchise quarterback. Something Denver hasn’t had since Peyton Manning retired.

The question for some is how good Wilson will be. He is 33, and some would say he hasn’t been that good the last few seasons. There’s debate over that fact. The offense he’s played in and the offensive line blocking for him played a huge role.

But now Wilson gets a fresh start.

And he gets to do it with a coach and offense that produced the back-to-back league MVP. In terms of Broncos odds, Wilson winning NFL MVP is a bet to consider.

The combo of Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett has the potential to be a lot of fun, and produce a lot of points and wins.

There are also the playmakers Wilson has, with Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Albert Okwegbunam and on and on.

With the addition of Wilson, the Broncos offense has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL. The running back duo of Javante Williams and Melvin Gordon will add to that.

But Wilson also makes the Denver defense better. Finally, there’s an offense that can score points, and, gasp, give the defense the chance to play with a lead.

Look for Wilson and the Broncos to contend for the AFC West title and for the top seed in the AFC playoff race.

Final Word

There’s still cautious optimism when it comes to Wilson and Denver.

Will he actually be that good?

Will the Broncos actually become a contender?

In a word, yes.

For the first time in six years, Denver has an elite, franchise quarterback.

The Broncos have a quarterback who raises all of the boats and brought the expectations back to the franchise.

There’s also the concern from some of a slow start.

That should dissipate, given how much Wilson loves to put in the work, and how player-friendly the Hackett system is.

Also keep in mind Denver opens the season against the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos will want to play their best to help Wilson get the win over his former team.

As we get closer to training camp, the anticipation will grow.

All that’s left is to play the games.

Let’s ride!