2022 is Bradley Chubb’s year to determine his future with Denver

It really seems like Bradley Chubb was drafted only a few seasons ago. Is this because he hasn’t really established himself as a stout pass rusher? Who knows. But regardless, Chubb is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Chubb was drafted 5th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. At the time, he was drafted to team up with Von Miller, with the two potentially terrifying quarterbacks from opposite sides of the defensive line. While that was the case for some games, it never really grew to fruition.

Since 2018, Chubb has accumulated 20.5 sacks, 144 combined tackles, and 1 interception. While these stats aren’t bad per se, it’s not exactly the ideal numbers you’d like to see from a top-five draft pick. In fact, undrafted free agent Malik Reed has shown more glimpses of a quality pass rusher.

To be fair, Chubb has endured some injury bad luck as well. After playing all 16 games in his rookie season, he has struggled to stay healthy each season and hasn’t played a full season since.

Even though he is entering the final season of his rookie contract, Chubb has said he’s ready to bounce back.

“It was one of those things that you go through so much, you know what I mean? The dam has to break at some point,” Chubb told Troy Renck of Denver 7. “I feel like things have been building up and building up, and it’s finally time to let it all out.”

Chubb will definitely have a solid opportunity to establish himself as Denver’s top pass rusher this season. Von Miller is with another team, and newly signed pass rusher Randy Gregory is recovering from shoulder surgery. He will compete against rookie Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, Malik Reed, and Jonathon Cooper.

Poll Do you think Chubb deserves a contract extension? Yes, but a short term extension.

Yes, a long term extension.

No, he hasn’t proved himself enough.

Let’s wait and see how he performs in 2022... vote view results 11% Yes, but a short term extension. (30 votes)

1% Yes, a long term extension. (5 votes)

19% No, he hasn’t proved himself enough. (52 votes)

66% Let’s wait and see how he performs in 2022... (176 votes) 263 votes total Vote Now

