Being thankful for drama-free Broncos

The anticipation is building for a whole new Denver Broncos team with plenty to cheer for and maybe, just maybe, an actual NFL offense that can score points.

Let’s take a quick moment to be thankful for the lack of drama in Broncos Country. We don’t have a stud left tackle threatening to hold out. We don’t have awful details leaking out about any former player that has cost the lives of innocents. We don’t have the sad news of a former player passing away from heat stroke.

My heart goes out to the Raiders fans and the Cowboys fans. They are dealing with tragedies.

But KC... all I have for you is a bag full of laughs. I hope your LT holds out, gets overpaid, and then comes into week 3-4 about 50 pounds overweight and completely out of shape. See you December 11th.

Broncos News

ESPN announces broadcast crew for Broncos’ Week 8 game in London vs. Jacksonville

Play-by-play commentator Steve Levy will be joined by analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky, as well as reporter Laura Rutledge.

Broncos Camp Questions: Can the Broncos' outside linebackers lead a pass-rush resurgence?

New Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero inherits one of the top secondaries in the NFL, but the pass rush will need to deliver for the Broncos to reach their desired heights.

Denver Broncos top 5 most likely breakout players in 2022

The Denver Broncos have a number of players on both sides of the ball poised to break out in a big way in 2022. We rank the top five.

Why the Broncos should hang onto Malik Reed at all costs

The Denver Broncos have a loaded room at the edge rusher position but that doesn't mean that they should part ways with Malik Reed for scraps.

Von Miller still refers to the Denver Broncos as "we"

Von Miller, who signed a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 offseason, still refers to the Denver Broncos as "we".

Other NFL News

Kyle Shanahan, Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo Lead 2021 YAC+ | Football Outsiders

Once again we praise record-setting YAC over Expectation figures from Kyle Shanahan, Deebo Samuel and Jimmy Garoppolo. Also: a couple players NOT from the 49ers, such as Ja'Marr Chase!

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs not close to extension; camp holdout expected

Orlando Brown and the Chiefs are not expected to agree on a long-term extension before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Garafolo added that without a new deal, Brown is expected to sit out of tr

House committee accepts Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s offer to testify virtually on July 28

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28.

The case of Henry Ruggs III and a distraught family desperate for answers

Tina Tintor's family wants to know where the former Las Vegas Raiders receiver was going and why he made the choices he did.

GM Scott Fitterer - Carolina Panthers to have 'open competition' between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold to be starting QB

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will have an open competition to start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, general manager Scott Fitterer said Tuesday.

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III Died of Heat Stroke, per Report - Sports Illustrated

He was found dead in his apartment at 38 years old.