Mike Shanahan deserves his place in the Hall of Fame

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Mike Shanahan changed the NFL.

And he’s still doing it (look at the coaches in the NFL right now who are from his tree. I believe it’s five).

But what he did for offense in the NFL is without question. People still talk about the zone running scheme that Alex Gibbs and Shanahan used with the Denver Broncos.

There’s also that little thing of winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

That alone should get Shanahan into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And the old, “if he coached anywhere else, he would already be in.”

Dick Vermeil got in before Shanahan? Really?

For all of the talk of former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar finally getting his rightful place in Canton, let’s forget about Shanahan. Who is just as deserving of getting a serious look.

Broncos fandom aside, Shanahan is one of the best coaches in the history of the NFL. Yes, there was a drop-off in success after Elway retired and the debacle in Washington. For the latter, consider who the owner is.

There’s still the whole “league-changing offensive system and back-to-back Super Bowls.”

Put Shanahan in the Hall of Fame.

I’ll add a quick caveat: Dan Reeves should already be in. The fact Reeves isn’t mentioned in the same discussion as Marv Levy is crazy. What Reeves accomplished with the Broncos is just as impressive as what Levy did with the Bills. And Denver wasn’t in the same universe when it comes to Buffalo in the talent pool, especially offensively.

While Reeves is a semifinalist in 2023, I fear he’ll fall into the Louis Wright and Karl Mecklenberg category and never get his rightful place.

Anyway, put Shanahan in the Hall of Fame.

Broncos News

Broncos Camp Questions: Who will emerge at inside linebacker?

The center of Denver’s defense hasn’t gotten the same attention as some of the other positions. During training camp, though, it’s certainly a group worth watching.

Denver Broncos training camp preview | 9news.com

Can Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb regain their elite edge rusher status. Nik Bonitto and Greg Dulcich struggled being a mile high up. Malik Reed is in final year.

Can Garett Bolles perform like Top 15 tackle? Broncos need him to be solid

The Broncos face questions along the offensive line. Garett Bolles cannot be one of them this season.

Denver Broncos made significant change at every level in hopes of ending playoff drought - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

For the first time since 1981, the Broncos have had the team's owner, head coach and general manager all arrive in a short span.

Is there more anticipation for this year's Broncos camp than ever before? - DenverFan

Let's not get carried away, writes Andrew Mason, who breaks down where this year stacks up compared with other camps.

Denver Broncos 3 worst trades in franchise history

The Denver Broncos have made a lot of great trades through the years, but they've also made some really horrendous ones. We rank the top three worst.

Denver Broncos GM George Paton way too low on yet another list

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was listed way too low on yet another subjective GM ranking list. When will he get due respect?

NFL News

Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations

The Houston Texans have reached confidential settlements with all of the women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

Le'Veon Bell says he is shifting his focus to boxing, won't play in NFL this season

Running back Le'Veon Bell said Tuesday that he won't be playing in the NFL this season as he shifts his focus to boxing.

10 NFL records that could fall in 2022: Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp, Derrick Henry, T.J. Watt might set marks - CBSSports.com

Several major records might be re-written this season.