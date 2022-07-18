Broncos training camp is closer than you think

As of publishing this article, it has been 189 days since the Denver Broncos last played football. If you’re looking for meaningful football, it’s been much... much longer. All that changes a week from Wednesday with the official start of training camp on July 27.

The stilted, stale, and silly offense of the Fangio/Shurmur regime, and those that preceded, him have been replaced by points-hungry Nathaniel Hackett/Justin Outten. Not to mention the arrival of Russell Wilson. His impact on the Broncos can’t be understated, nor discussed enough... but we still try.

Between Justin Simmons, Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, and Kareem Jackson, maturity and experience rule the day on the defensive side of the ball. It’s going to be fun watching these fellas play without having to carry an anemic offense up and down the field every game. Imagine watching the defense this year without feeling frustrated or disappointed knowing their efforts will fizzle out once the offense has the ball.

Starting a week from Wednesday, the Broncos begin their 2022 NFL football path. For the first time in a long time, focused, intense, purposeful practices will set the stage for complementary football played on both sides of the ball. All appendages of this football effort will be working in concert with one another. It’s going to be so much more fun to watch.

Training camp opens July 27.

