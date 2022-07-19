The fan guide to attending Broncos training camp

Rejoice Broncos fans! We are just over one week away from Denver Broncos training camp! The start of training camp means we are this much closer to football on Sundays.

The Broncos announced 14 practice sessions that will be open to the public. These practices will be held at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial.

Broncos 2022 Training Camp Dates Date Day Time Date Day Time 7/27/2022 Wednesday 10 am - 11:45 am 7/28/2022 Thursday 10 am - 12 pm 7/29/2022 Friday 10 am - 12 pm 7/30/2022 Saturday 10 am - 12 pm 8/1/2022 Monday 10 am - 12 pm 8/2/2022 Tuesday 10 am - 12 pm 8/3/2022 Wednesday 10 am - 11:30 am 8/4/2022 Thursday 10 am - 12: 30 pm 8/5/2022 Friday 10 am - 11:30 am 8/6/2022 Saturday 10 am - 12: 30 pm 8/8/2022 Monday 10 am - 12 pm 8/9/2022 Tuesday 10 am - 12: 30 pm 8/10/2022 Wednesday 10 am - 11:30 am 8/11/2022 Thursday 11 am - 1 pm

On July 30th, there will be a “Back Together Saturday” family fun event from 10:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. Additionally, the final practice on August 11th will be a joint practice with the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

What you need to know

Be prepared for any type of weather

Colorado weather has a tendency to be somewhat all over the place. Given that the practices are held in the mornings, prepare for it to be rather hot. The seating is located on a grassy hill and there will be no shade in the seating area. Make sure to pack sunscreen and water. Also, consider wearing a hat and sunglasses.

There will be food trucks

There will be food trucks parked along the west side of the Pat Bowlen Field House. Any food purchased at these trucks must be eaten outside the practice gates, or before/after entry to the practice area. You are allowed to pack small amounts of snacks (no coolers) and bring them past the practice gates. No alcohol is allowed anywhere on the premises.

Seating limitations

Seating will be along a grassy hill. Umbrellas and lawn chairs are not permitted. Single pad seating pads are permitted as long as they don’t have zippers or pockets. Again, there will be no shade available, so plan accordingly.

Stadium bag policy is in effect

There will be limitations to the types of bags allowed in the practice area. For specifics on the types of bags permitted, click here.

You can get autographs!

At the end of practice, some players will walk over to the grassy hill area where the fans are and will sign autographs. Your best chance at getting an autograph will be if you arrive very early before practice and get in line early. Gates will open at 9 a.m. Those who are in line early typically get seated in the “front row” area (the area closest to the field.) When I wanted the best chance at getting in early, I arrived about an hour early and sat in line for a bit. Once you are in the seating area, there will be a rope laid down that fans are expected not to cross. Come time for autographs, the rope will be raised and fans will be held behind the rope as players come by and give autographs.

Be respectful of other fans

We’re all fans of the same team, so there is no need for any hostility in any way. On more than one occasion, I have been pushed and shoved around during autograph time, which is less than ideal. Try and be respectful to those around you and help ensure that everyone has a great training camp experience!

Fan shop

Don’t have enough Broncos gear? Don’t worry! There will be a fan shop on site. Maybe get yourself a Russell Wilson jersey or a ball for the players to sign.

Got any other tips or advice for those attending training camp? Let us know down below!

