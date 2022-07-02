Broncos roster review: Safety J.R. Reed

J.R. Reed started his college career at Tulsa University and then transferred to Georgia University. After being named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, an award given to the best defensive back in college football, Reed declared for the 2019 NFL draft. After going undrafted in 2019 he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reed was waived in September 2020.

#20 J.R. Reed

6’1” 194 Ibs.

College: Georgia

Reed was signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad and appeared in two games for the Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. He was waived from the Rams in October 2021, then signed to New York Giants practice squad and from there Reed was signed by the Denver Broncos.

How Reed fits with the Broncos

Reed comes from a football family, His father Jake Reed played for the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints. He has football in his genes.

Some of the pros of Reed are: very good at covering tight ends and big slot wide receivers. He’s got a good football IQ, he runs through guys trying to break up passes, and his punch at the catch point is really good.

On the other hand, his size is below average for the safety position with short arms and narrow hips, lacks explosivity, and struggles to change direction when back-peddling, his recovery on a blown play needs work, and he has below-average sideline-to-sideline speed.

Final thoughts

To make the Broncos roster as a safety right now will be tough with Delarrin Turner-Yell, Caden Sterns, Jamar Johnson, Kareem Jackson, and last but definitely not least Justin Simmons all looking like locks for the 53-man roster.

Reed I can see is a special teamer for the Broncos at a ceiling or at a floor he will be cut or brought onto the practice squad. The Broncos’ depth at safety won’t help Reed’s chances at cracking the roster but he is a very smart player and very well-coached so we may see him on the special teams unit as it was a weakness for the Broncos in 2021.