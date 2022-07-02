Football Outsiders’ names Tim Patrick as Broncos’ most underrated player

Mike Tanier of Football Outsiders’ gave his opinion on the most underrated player on the Denver Broncos for 2022. He looked to Tim Patrick who the Broncos resigned to a three-year, $34 million contract extension last November.

Denver Broncos

Tim Patrick, WR Patrick led the Broncos in receiving yards (1,476) and touchdowns (11) over the last two seasons. He has also led Broncos receivers in both DVOA and DYAR in each of the last two seasons, in part because he is so reliable in high-leverage situations. He led the team with 16 first-down catches on third or fourth downs in 2020 and finished second to Courtland Sutton with 11 such catches last season. Patrick signed a three-year contract extension last November and is slated to be the No. 3 receiver that Russell Wilson has lacked for many years. Sutton and the others may get all the attention, but Patrick’s the guy Wilson will be looking for on third-and-7.

Looking over the roster, I could see why Tanier is looking to Patrick. He is pretty well known to us here in Broncos Country, but outside of the Mile High City he isn’t all that well known. With Russell Wilson, you have to figure that is about to change for him.

What do you think? Who is the Broncos most underrated player heading into this season?

Horse Tracks

Denver Broncos leaders in starting right tackle competition after OTAs

The Denver Broncos' starting right tackle job is once again up for grabs. Which players are the likeliest candidates to take that job?

Sacco Sez: A Hall of Fame honor

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the honor of a lifetime from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2022 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

Will Joe Burrow earn all-star accolades in Year 3? Which Broncos receiver will soar to new heights? Nick Shook has chosen one prime candidate from each AFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2022.

NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams for 2022

PFF stacks the most complete rosters from top to bottom, with Super Bowl contenders leading the way.