Looking forward to upcoming Broncos training camp battles

As we draw nearer to training camp, I’m getting pretty stoked about the development of our team, how the coaches will coach, and ultimately what our depth chart is going to look like.

In no particular order, here are the training camp battles that really peak my interest:

1) Who’s going to be the #1 guy at RB?

Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams both got exactly the same number of carries last season. Gordon on paper looked better. Williams was the guy that really caught the attention of us “eye test” guys.

Obviously the Broncos respect what Gordon brings to field of play or they wouldn’t have resigned him, but it is going to be very interesting to see which back starts and how many carries they see.

2) What WRs will have the best rapport with Russell Wilson?

I know most of Broncos country agrees with me that our WR corps is deeper than most give credit. But what is going to be critical for the Broncos is the WRs getting in synch with Wilson in the passing game. Who is going to run the routes that Wilson is going to lean? What guys can take the top off that Wilson will trust to rip it to them deep?

3) Who’s going to step up in the pass rush department?

One of the areas I think the Broncos may be in trouble in is their edge rush situation. Both Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory have recent injury concerns. Reliability is going to be a question with both.

But behind them we have Malik Reed, Nik Bonitto (who we shouldn’t expect much of in his rookie season), and Jonathan Cooper. None of which have shown much ability to come in on rotation and really keep up the pressure on the outside at any consistent level.

The good news is that training camp will start soon and we will start seeing how things are going to shake out for the Broncos. It is always possible that some young guns from the depth chart will take a big step forward and really make a name for themselves. We also get to see if any of the rookies are going to take us by storm and play right away like Patrick Surtain II did in last year’s training camp.

