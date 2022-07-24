2022 Broncos training camp among the most anticipated in franchise history

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The wait is almost over.

The start of Denver Broncos training camp is just days away. And with it, the process begins of wiping out the memories of one of the worst six-year runs in franchise history. If there was anticipation for the arrival of training camp over that time, it immediately got sideswiped by reality. Then it careened off a cliff toward the fiery crash that the coming season was set to become.

When you add in the arrival of Russell Wilson, it’s why this year’s training camp is one of the most anticipated in Broncos history. When camp officially opens on Wednesday, there will be a lot of people at the UC Health Training Center. A. Lot.

Andrew Mason recently ranked Denver training camps based on that criteria. When Mase does a ranking, it carries huge weight.

He listed this year’s training camp with Wilson’s debut third, behind John Elway watch in 1983 and the arrival of Peyton Manning in 2012. You could get away with a tie for second between PFM and Wilson, but that’s like splitting hairs.

Just like in 2012, the Broncos are relevant again thanks to finally getting a quarterback.

The enthusiasm has returned and fans can’t wait to start the season.

The arrival of training camp is the next step.

Let’s ride!

