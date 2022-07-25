Get pumped for Broncos training camp!

HORN!

On Tuesday, veterans and rookies will both report to training camp with bags in hand, ready to begin the arduous work on Wednesday that will ultimately determine the fate of these 2022 Denver Broncos.

As Ian St. Clair pointed out over the weekend, this is without a doubt the most highly anticipated training camp since Peyton Manning was under center. Of course, it’s no secret why people are excited. Last season, there wasn’t much to cheer for and quite a bit to be irrationally irritated over. Between Vic Fangio’s conservatism, Pat Shurmur’s gross ineptitude, and the trickledown effect it had on an already ineffective revolving door at the quarterback position, it’s no wonder 2022 portends to be so much more for Broncos Country.

When Nathanial Hackett arrived in Denver, there was a video that quickly went viral of him pounding a large drum at a Denver Nuggets game declaring the Broncos were going to score a lot of points. It was a welcome departure from narcoleptic Fangio. At every turn, from Russell Wilson’s introductory press conference to random appearances on the internet, Hackett has demonstrated that he is bundle of excited energy that will no-doubt motivate these 2022 Denver Broncos in a manner unseen since the likes of Mr. Positivity John Ralston patrolled the sidelines.

Impromptu videoboard halftime interview with Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and OC Justin Outten (Nuggets lead 52-51)



“We’re just going to tear it up. It’s that simple.”



“We’re going to score a lot of points.” pic.twitter.com/TT9ZJPysfO — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) February 5, 2022

Then there’s Russell Wilson. Regardless of whomever your favorite was of the shambling troupe of throwers these past few years, make no mistake that Russell Wilson is going to light opposing defenses on fire in ways we haven’t seen in years. If his Instagram posts are any indication, here is a guy who wants to prove to the league, and most certainly his old team, that he’s ready to show the world all that he can do. While the avalanche of social media posts of him working out were great for the offseason, it’s going to be other-worldly to see him do it in training camp and beyond. We are just days away from the Wilson-rubber meeting the road and it’s more than fair to expect fireworks when it happens.

Get ready, Broncos Country! Relevance, great football, and excitement are about to mount up for the 2022 season. Let’s ride.

HORN!

