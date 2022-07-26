Report: Randy Gregory and Billy Turner to begin camp on PUP list

The Denver Broncos will have one of their top free agent signings beginning training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. They are choosing to take it slow with edge rusher Randy Gregory, but he is expected to start in Week 1.

No surprise but OLB Randy Gregory is going on PUP per source. Shoulder has mended very well. He’s doing all activity (weights, etc) but taking conservative approach. Expected to play in season opener at Seattle. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 26, 2022

Once camp starts, we’ll likely get updates on where he is at on his recovery timetable and while he could be activated at any time during training camp it looks like the team is quite content to have Gregory back full-time starting Week 1.

Gregory underwent surgery to repair a shoulder issue soon after signing with the Broncos in March and head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in no hurry to push him back onto the field. His focus is on getting Gregory ready for Week 1.

“All those things are day by day,” Hackett said in June. “For everything he’s doing, he’s doing a great job of rehabbing, getting his mind right and getting ready to be able to attend training camp and everything. We want to be sure that we do the right thing. We want to make sure that we take care of him and we get him ready for that first Sunday.”

They also added offensive lineman Billy Turner to the PUP list on Tuesday.

RT-LT-RG-LG Billy Turner will start camp on PUP per source. Coming off knee scope. Word is he’s progressing well. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 26, 2022

Turner is dealing with a knee issue that dates back to last year. The knee was scoped and as Mike Klis noted, Turner’s rehab is going well. This could be something we need to watch for as camp gets underway.

Either way, its good they are being cautious with his knee. He’ll be more valuable to the team playing in the regular season than practicing in August.

There was some concern that edge rusher Jonathon Cooper would be out to start camp with a finger injury, but he is confirmed a go for camp in a limited capacity. Linebacker Christopher Allen will also start camp on the Non-Football Related Injury (NFI) list, but is expected to be available sooner rather than later.