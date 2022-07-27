The Denver Broncos are back at it with a brand new season of football. Today marks the beginning of the most highly anticipated training camp in 10 years as Russell Wilson takes the field for the first time in front of fans. Just 10 years ago this week, Peyton Manning did the same. Hopefully Wilson’s stay here is just as eventful and successful as Peyton’s was.

The focus in Denver is once again on quarterback and offensive firepower. And Denver looks stacked everywhere on offense. The only real question is how quickly can they bring it all together to challenge the other strong AFC West rivals. I can’t wait to find out!

Let’s kick this new season into high gear with Day 1 of Broncos Camp!

Broncos training camp live updates

Broncos training camp highlights

Russell Wilson’s able to hand it off AND complete a pass on the same play. pic.twitter.com/Y2Z0QKDpvI — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 27, 2022

Russell Wilson getting some work in (and a completion!) to Montrell Washington pic.twitter.com/ydMdW3ngtU — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 27, 2022

#Broncos DBs working read/scootch step which helps on vertical and/or in breaking routes pic.twitter.com/RVwvXidqpL — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) July 27, 2022

That's a wrap. Practice is over pic.twitter.com/Nftzir4QSz — Ur29 (@ThefakeUR29) July 27, 2022