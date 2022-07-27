The rarified air here in Colorado is finally kicking in on the Denver Broncos. With Russell Wilson taking over the quarterback position to lead the first real offensive threat that the Broncos have put on the field for practically 7 years, expectations are high.

This honestly smacks of the dreaded quarterback battle hype we’ve been dealing with year after year. Because we signed a legit QB, does that give anyone around the Broncos media or covering the Broncos serious reason to expect this team to be “Super Bowl or bust” as far as expectations go?

I think that’s a bit silly.

Don’t get me wrong...it could happen. Wilson is that good of a QB. This team has more talent than most people outside of Denver give them credit for. Nathaniel Hackett really could be the lightning-in-a-bottle football mind this team needs to really light up the NFL.

But can we walk before we run? How about getting through training camp feeling good about how both units are playing? How about winning week 1?

Also, let’s just say that Justin Simmons and Tim Patrick are nowhere near the list of 2-3 guys I’d have answering these kinds of questions. It just looks silly. Neither player has played in a Super Bowl, let alone sniffed at one.

How about you, Broncos Country? What do you think about these expectations? Hit up the poll and the comments and let me know what you think.

Poll What are your general thoughts on Super Bowl expectations from the Broncos LOL...you are joking, right?

Wilson is the final puzzle piece. Let’s ride!!!

This is pretty weird coming from a team who hasn’t been there in recent history or even close

Every NFL team should have these expectations...if not why are you even trying? vote view results 11% LOL...you are joking, right? (11 votes)

20% Wilson is the final puzzle piece. Let’s ride!!! (19 votes)

15% This is pretty weird coming from a team who hasn’t been there in recent history or even close (14 votes)

52% Every NFL team should have these expectations...if not why are you even trying? (48 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

