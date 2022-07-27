Broncos bring back OT Cam Fleming; waive ILB Kadofi Wright

The Denver Broncos have signed veteran offensive tackle Cam Fleming.

Fleming, entering his 9th season in the NFL, played in 5 games for Denver last season, starting 4 of them. A former 4th round pick of the New England Patriots, he’ll likely compete with Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, and several others for the right tackle position.

The Broncos were already at the 90 man roster limit, and released UDFA rookie inside linebacker Kadofi Wright in order to make room for Fleming. Wright, an undrafted rookie out of Buffalo, was competing for several others at inside linebacker. However, the depth along the offensive line looks to take priority to start camp.

Fleming will have to hit the ground running, but may see additional opportunities in the short term while Billy Turner is on the PUP list.