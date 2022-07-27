Tom Compton placed on PUP list

The Denver Broncos have announced they are placing offensive lineman Tom Compton on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after he underwent a procedure on his back. There is no ETA on his return to the lineup yet.

Tom Compton had a back procedure and will be out for a while, per Nathaniel Hackett.



Will go on PUP. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) July 27, 2022

This is likely why the team signed Cam Fleming back to the roster this morning as they are now down two of their key contributors at right tackle with both Billy Turner and, now, Compton on the PUP list.

The Broncos signed Compton during the legal tampering period in free agency as he is expected to fit Nathaniel Hackett’s blocking scheme fairly well. While it was yet to be determined if he would be a starter along the offensive line, he would at the very least provide an excellent piece of depth there.

With both Turner and Compton out for an undetermined amount of time, the door has opened for Calvin Anderson to make his case at right tackle in training camp. Cam Fleming will likely join Quinn Bailey, Casey Tucker, and Sebastian Gutierrez as guys competing for the back end of the roster and/or practice squad spots.