Gradishar, Shanahan, Reeves are finalists for Hall of Fame

All of the Denver Broncos being represented as semi-finalists for the Hall of Fame have advanced through to the final 12 in their respective groups, giving the franchise a good shot at seeing another member inducted into Canton next year.

Good news for #Broncos fans. Randy Gradishar is a finalist for Hall of Fame in the seniors category. And coach Shanahan and Reeves are finalists in coaches/contributors group. 3 senior players can advance to next stage on Aug 16. 1 contributor/coach on Aug 23 #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 27, 2022

Randy Gradishar has advanced to the final 12 in the seniors category. Three of those 12 will advance to the next stage on August 16th.

Gradishar spent 10 years in the NFL and played at an all-pro level in most of them. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro twice. He remains the only Broncos defensive player to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, both former Broncos’ head coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves also advanced to the next stage. Only one from their contributor/coach category will be selected on August 23rd.

Both Reeves and Shanahan found their most successful seasons while coaching Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. Reeves led the team to three Super Bowl appearances, but it was his work with the Atlanta Falcons leading that team to a Super Bowl appearance of their own that likely set him on a Hall of Fame course. Shanahan did the unthinkable, led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl titles after the franchise had failed so miserably in previous title appearances.

Reeves finished with a record of 190-165-2, but was an impressive 110-73-1 with the Broncos. Shanahan had a better career winning percentage at 170-138 and was also slightly better with the Broncos than Reeves at 138-86. Both are easily the two greatest head coaches in franchise history with a total of six Super Bowl appearances between them, five with Denver and that one with the Falcons.

All three of these men are worth of the Hall of Fame. At most two can get in this year, since only one coaching/contributor candidate is selected. I hope we see a sweep in both that category and the senior category.

