Live updates from Day 2 of Broncos camp

The Denver Broncos continue their training camp with Day 2 here on Thursday. We’ll keep this post updated with the highlights and interesting tidbits throughout practice.

The first day of Denver Broncos training camp was amazing. Russell Wilson came out and set the pace of practice with a ton of red zone work where the first team defense got the better of the first team offense. Wilson had a few touchdown tosses, but the real story was a doubling of attendance to start training camp over the last couple of seasons.

Excitement is in the air and we’re here for it. The standouts from Day 1 were Jonas Griffith, P.J. Locke, and Montrell Washington. Justin Simmons also had himself a day. The defense typically gets the best of the offense early in camp, so we’ll have to see how things progress for the other side in the coming days.

Here are all you live updates from Day 2 of Broncos Camp!

Broncos training camp live updates

Broncos training camp highlights

Broncos 2022 Training Camp Dates

Date Day Time Recaps Highlights
Date Day Time Recaps Highlights
7/27/2022 Wednesday 10 am - 11:45 am Day 1 Video
7/28/2022 Thursday 10 am - 12 pm
7/29/2022 Friday 10 am - 12 pm
7/30/2022 Saturday 10 am - 12 pm
8/1/2022 Monday 10 am - 12 pm
8/2/2022 Tuesday 10 am - 12 pm
8/3/2022 Wednesday 10 am - 11:30 am
8/4/2022 Thursday 10 am - 12: 30 pm
8/5/2022 Friday 10 am - 11:30 am
8/6/2022 Saturday 10 am - 12: 30 pm
8/8/2022 Monday 10 am - 12 pm
8/9/2022 Tuesday 10 am - 12: 30 pm
8/10/2022 Wednesday 10 am - 11:30 am
8/11/2022 Thursday 11 am - 1 pm

