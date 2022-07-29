The Denver Broncos continue training camp on Friday with Day 3 of practice. If Day 1 was won by the defense, it felt like Day 2 swung back in favor of the offense. Russell Wilson was throwing darts all over the field and connected on big plays with each of his big three wide receivers: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick.

Meanwhile, the defensive unit had impressive plays from both Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons. All around, it seemed like the stars on this team were shining bring on Day 2. Granted, the pads haven’t come on just yet but the teams biggest stars are definitely playing for keeps here early on in camp.

Here are all you live updates from Day 3 of Broncos Camp!

Broncos training camp live updates