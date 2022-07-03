Russell Wilson has top-selling NFL jersey in 2022

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The impact of the Russell Wilson trade was immediate.

While there are still a few months until we see it in the win/loss column for the Denver Broncos, we’re already seeing it in other facets.

In what Wilson is doing in the community (the most important), the number of prime time games this season and now jersey sales.

The hottest unis on the market



Whose jersey are you getting next? pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

The NFL Shop announced this week that Wilson has the top-selling jersey in 2022. Given what’s unfolded the last six years in Broncos Country, that’s pretty incredible.

It still doesn’t feel real that the Broncos finally have their quarterback. And not just a QB, an elite, franchise QB. There’s no doubt skepticism and a “wait-and-see” approach. Some definitely want to see the team win games before hitting 11.

But for the first time in six years, Denver fans have a reason to get excited again.

And it shows.

Avalanche Stanley Cup gear

Not everyone in Broncos Country is a Colorado Avalanche fan, but for those who are, our partners at BreakingT have you covered.

Here are the Avs Stanley Cup shirts and hoodies to dress like a champion.

Broncos News

Broncos announce extension with 9NEWS as hometown TV partner | 9news.com

9NEWS will air 3 preseason games and produce unique local programming as part of the multi-year extension agreement with the Denver Broncos.

Jerry Jeudy eager to play with Wilson, believes Broncos will be 'explosive'

Former Alabama star held his first youth football camp in Denver

New position? No problem: Denver Broncos believe in Baron Browning as a pass-rusher - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

The second-year player has moved from inside linebacker to the outside and the early results have been "crazy."

The best first seasons in Broncos history: Honorable mentions - DenverFan

Great things are expected of Russell Wilson. But he'll need a big season to have the best first year as a Bronco in team history.

NFL News

Attorneys seek NFL investigation documents into Deshaun Watson

According to the motion filed Friday, the women's legal team seeks any and all reports and files from the NFL's investigation into Deshaun Watson, including recorded interviews, witness statements and communications.

NFL partners with Contract with Black America to strengthen economic equality

The National Football League announced today its partnership with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O'Shea Jackson, also known as Ice Cube.

Daniel Snyder was not ‘hands off’ as an NFL owner, witnesses told committee - The Washington Post

Interview transcripts detail Commanders owner's role in workplace issues.