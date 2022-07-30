Updated: Broncos cornerback K’Waun Williams’ MRI came back clean

Update 5:00 p.m. MT: The Broncos got the MRI results back on K’Waun Williams’ knee and they showed no structural problems. He’ll be out for a few days at least and the team may opt to take extra precaution given this injury was on the same knee he’s had previous issues with.

Broncos get good news. Per source MRI showed no structural problem in K’Waun Williams knee. He’s sore and will miss a few days. Same knee he had meniscus repair earlier in his career so there was concern but he came out OK. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 30, 2022

Original Story: According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, Broncos veteran nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams is receiving an MRI on his knee. He pulled up lame during a Russell Wilson deep ball to rookie receiver Montrell Washington. He was able to leave the field under his own power and walk to the locker room so hopefully, that is a sign that this is just a minor tweak of the knee.

Broncos No. 1 nickelback K'Waun Williams is getting an MRI exam on his knee per source. He tweaked it late in practice, pulling up on a deep TD pass from veteran Russell Wilson to rookie Montrell Washington. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 30, 2022

The Denver Broncos signed the former 49ers slot corner to a one-year deal during free agency and he is expected to be the teams starting slot corner for Ejiro Evero’s defense. So, a serious injury here could be a major blow to the Broncos' defense.

If he were to miss some time, look for emerging cornerback Michael Ojemudia to receive the starting reps in place of Williams. Who plays the slot in his absence is up for debate right now, but it would probably be either Ronald Darby or Michael Ojemudia.

Williams does have some injury history in his past. He has played in no more than 14 games in a season so, him missing sometimes isn’t unexpected.

Hopefully, this isn’t a serious injury and we get Williams back on the field sooner rather than later.