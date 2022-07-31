Pat Surtain II in line for monster season

Good morning, Broncos Country!

One topic of discussion has prevailed since the arrival of Russell Wilson.

Who is the Denver Broncos player who could benefit the most? Obviously, the focus is on the offensive players. The receivers, running backs, offensive linemen and tight ends.

Less of the attention is on the defense and how that unit could benefit from finally (hopefully) having an offense that consistently scores touchdowns.

The pass rush definitely could benefit from playing with a lead.

But so could the secondary, a group that many people feel could be one of the best in the NFL. Namely, a certain second-year cornerback could benefit the most from Wilson’s arrival.

Pat Surtain II has been the #Broncos’ best player during camp so far. He’s having another nice day with a couple big PBUs. — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) July 30, 2022

Pat Surtain II is in line to have a monster season. And the fact he has a quarterback to lead the Broncos offense to touchdowns and yards will help him in a major way.

If Denver’s offense consistently gets a lead, it will force opposing teams to throw the ball. And since Surtain will likely shadow the opposing team’s best receiver, that means more opportunities to make game-changing plays.

Given what he did last year, especially against Ja’Marr Chase when he held him to one catch for three yards, Surtain is a player who will impact games.

If you’re looking for Broncos odds with great value, there’s one future bet to consider: Surtain to win Defensive Player of the Year. Currently, at DraftKings Sportsbook he’s at +10,000.

I know I’m not the first to say this but man it’s fun to watch @PatSurtainll play. He puts on a clinic out here on every freaking rep. Makes it look effortless & is almost never out of position to make a play on the ball. He’s going to have an incredible season. #BroncosCountry — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) July 30, 2022

When you look at the division and the number of primetime games Denver plays this season, Surtain has the potential to make a name for himself. And force voters to pay attention. It’s undoubtedly a long shot, but the value is too great.

Aside from the betting aspect of it, Surtain is a great player. Now that he has an elite, franchise quarterback to lead an offense to play with a lead, he could be the player to most benefit from Wilson’s arrival.

Broncos shirts

Wilson remains one of the top-selling jerseys in the NFL.

Our partners at BreakingT also have some awesome and fun Wilson shirts. This week a new Wilson shirt was added to the bunch.

And, yes, there’s a Let’s Ride shirt available.

Broncos News

Injury Report: CB K’Waun Williams exits Broncos' Day 4 training camp practice

“We’re evaluating him inside,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. “Gonna take a look at him and see what’s up.”

Record attendance crowd at 2022 Denver Broncos training camp | 9news.com

The largest official gathering ever at the team’s Dove Valley complex now called UCHealth Training Center – 7,121 – squeezed into the grassy berm.

Stellar start for Surtain: Broncos' rangy corner poised for stardom in 2nd year

Many league executives and coaches believe Patrick Surtain will ascend to All-Pro level in his second season. It's not hard to see why.

Russell Wilson, discussing contract, says he wants to be with Denver Broncos 'for a long, long time'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said Wednesday that ongoing negotiations for a contract extension don't impact his daily efforts and he hopes to be with the franchise "for a long, long time.''

Biggest challenge for each team heading into 2022 NFL season

For the Broncos, it's finding early pass-rush sources.

NFL News

Training Camp Buzz: Miles Sanders still Eagles' RB1; Raheem Mostert flashes speed in Miami

Is there anything to make out of Miles Sanders recent work with the second unit in Philadelphia? Just who is the fastest player on the Dolphins offense? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

Aaron Rodgers on his new-look WR group: 'I like the guys that we got'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ﻿might not be as concerned about his wide receivers as many Green Bay fans seem to be.

NFL training camps: How teams are adjusting to heat wave

With all 32 NFL teams back in action this week to prepare for the season, being mindful of high temperatures is a priority for training staffs.

Insurance companies claim that $997 million has been paid out in the NFL concussion settlement - ProFootballTalk

The concussion settlement already has been far more expensive than the NFL had hoped it would be.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: Specific criticism of Black quarterbacks 'weird'

Patrick Mahomes said he read about the study clause inserted into Kyler Murray's contract and heard the criticism of his own play and that of other black quarterbacks, but wouldn't go as far to say black quarterbacks are evaluated differently.