Report: Broncos had veteran linebacker Joe Schobert in for a visit

According to reports, the Denver Broncos had veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert in for a visit. The former Steelers, Jaguars, and Browns linebacker would an interesting addition to the Broncos linebacking group.

Per NFL wire, Broncos held visit with ILB Joe Schobert. A starter past 6 seasons with Browns, Steelers. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 30, 2022

Schobert, who is entering the seventh year in the NFL and has been a starter for the past six seasons is known to be a tackling machine on the defensive side of the ball. During his past six seasons, he has totaled 661 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 30 pass deflections. This past season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Schobert totaled 112 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, and 1 interception.

Now, this would be an interesting signing, because the Broncos already have a player rather similar to Schobert in Alex Singleton. A linebacker who gets a lot of tackles but isn’t as good as the stat book makes him look. Also, the emergence of Jonas Griffith would make adding a starting caliber linebacker a bit odd. No signing has been announced, so there could be nothing to this, but an interesting visit considering the roster makeup currently.

I wouldn’t hate the Schobert addition, but I would much rather see Griffith start alongside Josey Jewell. Also, Alex Singleton on the roster makes the Schobert potential signing seem a bit redundant. So, we shall see if anything comes from this in the coming days.